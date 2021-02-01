Brisbane Greeters - Fortitude Valley walking tour

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), lun 01 febbraio 2021 Fortitude Valley train station

Saturday, February 20, 2021, 10am – 2pm

One of the best ways to get to know Brisbane is through the eyes of a skilled and knowledgeable local. Our friendly Greeters are proud and passionate volunteers who are keen to share Brisbane’s stories, show you some great spots and introduce you to our vibrant city.

Are you really wanting to be amongst the company of locals and visit some of our fabulous lifestyle precincts? Our specialised Fortitude Valley option is designed to take you off the beaten path and discover a whole new side of Brisbane. You can explore parts of Brisbane with your Greeter that you may not have found on your own!

Runs for two to four hours’ maximum but your Greeter will discuss what works best for the group.

Event type: Free, Tours

Cost: Free

Age: Suitable for all ages

Bookings: Bookings required. To book, and for more information, visit Brisbane Greeters.

Bookings required: Yes

