7 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

RUSSIAN-BELARUSIAN TALKS CONTINUED WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF THE DELEGATIONS

THE UNITED STATES ANNOUNCES ASSISTANCE TO COMBAT THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

THE UNITED STATES ANNOUNCES ASSISTANCE TO COMBAT THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

THE UNITED STATES ANNOUNCES ASSISTANCE TO COMBAT THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR POLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS R. CLARKE COOPER ADVOCATES FOR…

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR POLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS R. CLARKE COOPER ADVOCATES FOR…

GOVERNO, CONTE: DOBBIAMO LAVORARE NELL’INTERESSE DEI CITTADINI, BEN VENGANO TUTTI I CONTRIBUTI

STAAT VAN SCHIPHOL 2019

LOCAL LAND CHARGES SEARCHES FOR PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL ARE NOW AVAILABLE

TAVOLO ISTITUZIONALE CIS PER CAGLIARI E LA PROVINCIA DEL SUD SARDEGNA

Home » BRIGHT MAGNETIC DIPOLE RADIATION FROM TWO-DIMENSIONAL LEAD-HALIDE PEROVSKITES
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

BRIGHT MAGNETIC DIPOLE RADIATION FROM TWO-DIMENSIONAL LEAD-HALIDE PEROVSKITES

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Washington ( D.C), ven 07 febbraio 2020

Light-matter interactions in semiconductors are uniformly treated within the electric dipole approximation; multipolar interactions are considered “forbidden.” We experimentally demonstrate that this approximation inadequately describes light emission in two-dimensional (2D) hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites (HOIPs), solution processable semiconductors with promising optoelectronic properties. By exploiting the highly oriented crystal structure, we use energy-momentum spectroscopies to demonstrate that an exciton-like sideband in 2D HOIPs exhibits a multipolar radiation pattern with highly directed emission. Electromagnetic and quantum-mechanical analyses indicate that this emission originates from an out-of-plane magnetic dipole transition arising from the 2D character of electronic states. Symmetry arguments and temperature-dependent measurements suggest a dynamic symmetry-breaking mechanism that is active over a broad temperature range. These results challenge the paradigm of electric dipole–dominated light-matter interactions in optoelectronic materials, provide new perspectives on the origins of unexpected sideband emission in HOIPs, and tease the possibility of metamaterial-like scattering phenomena at the quantum-mechanical level.

Fonte/Source: http://advances.sciencemag.org/cgi/content/short/6/6/eaay4900?rss=1

Related posts

CHANGING THE CONVERSATION: GEORGIA TECH RESEARCHERS PROVIDE NEW APPROACH TO AUTOMATED STORY GENERATION

Redazione

STUDY FINDS NON-JUDGMENTAL, PERSONAL APPROACH CAN REDUCE PREJUDICE

Redazione

YLS MEDIA FREEDOM CLINIC LAUNCHES LOCAL NEWS INITIATIVE

Redazione

COM.STAMPA – TPL: F.BOCCIA, SERVE FIDUCIA TRA LE ISTITUZIONI. NO CENTRALISMO STATALE O REGIONALE. AUTONOMIA È SUSSIDIARIETÀ

PRESCRIZIONE: RONZULLI (FI), RENZI SI STRACCIA LE VESTI MA E’ AL GOVERNO CON BONAFEDE

AN ASCENDANT COMPOSER, MUSIC FOR HEALING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More