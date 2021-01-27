mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
Breaking News

UNHCR: I PAESI TORNINO AD ACCOGLIERE RIFUGIATI E A SALVARE VITE

SPEECH: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 26 JANUARY 2021

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KONYUK MEETS THE DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER OF ARMENIA

PRESENTAZIONE ON LINE DELL’INNO DELLA GMG DI LISBONA

DUTCH DPA IMPOSES ORDER SUBJECT TO PENALTY ON HEALTH INSURER CZ

26/01/2021 PACE ELECTS ANDREAS ZüND JUDGE TO THE EUROPEAN COURT OF HUMAN…

SECRETARY BLINKEN TO DELIVER REMARKS TO THE MEDIA IN THE PRESS BRIEFING…

SECRETARY BLINKEN TO DELIVER REMARKS TO THE MEDIA IN THE PRESS BRIEFING…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2832 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

FILIPPINE, PLENARIA DEI VESCOVI. FRANCESCO: CARITà E CREATIVITà

Agenparl

BRIDGING THE THERMODYNAMICS AND KINETICS OF TEMPERATURE-INDUCED MORPHOLOGY EVOLUTION IN POLYMER/FULLERENE ORGANIC SOLAR CELL BULK HETEROJUNCTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 27 gennaio 2021

The performance of organic solar cells (OSC) critically depends on the morphology of the active layer. After deposition, the active layer is in a metastable state and prone to changes that lead to cell degradation. Here, a high efficiency fullerene:polymer blend is used as a model system to follow the temperature-induced morphology evolution through a series of thermal annealing treatments. Electron microscopy analysis of the nano-scale phase evolution during the early stages of thermal annealing reveled that spinodal decomposition, i.e. spontaneous phase separation with no nucleation stage, is possibly responsible for the formation of a fine scale bicontinuous structure. In the later evolution stages, large polycrystalline fullerene aggregates are formed. Optical microscopy and scattering revealed that aggregate-growth follows the Johnson-Mehl-Avrami-Kolmogorov equation indicating a heterogeneous transformation process, i.e, through nucleation and growth. These two mechanisms, spinodal decomposition vs nucleation and growth, are mutually exclusive and their co-existence is surprising. This unexpected observation is resolved by introducing a metastable monotectic phase diagram and showing that the morphology evolution goes through two distinct and consecutive transformation processes where spinodal decomposition of the amorphous donor:acceptor blend is followed by nucleation and growth of crystalline acceptor aggregates. Finally, this unified thermodynamic and kinetic mechanism allows us to correlate the morphology evolution with OSC degradation during thermal annealing.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/mh/~3/5fp04JwNJjY/D0MH01805H

Post collegati

BRIDGING THE THERMODYNAMICS AND KINETICS OF TEMPERATURE-INDUCED MORPHOLOGY EVOLUTION IN POLYMER/FULLERENE ORGANIC SOLAR CELL BULK HETEROJUNCTION

Redazione

OLDENDORFF TO TEST WIND PROPULSION ON NEWCASTLEMAX

Redazione

STATUTORY GUIDANCE: FRESH FRUIT AND VEGETABLES UNDER METHOD 4 VALUATION

Redazione

DEVELOPMENT OF RAPID METHOD FOR EXTRACTION OF NATURAL BLUE CHROMOPHORE FROM CYANOBACTERIA

Redazione

CONSULTATION OUTCOME: COMMUNITY HEALTH AND WELLBEING WORKER APPRENTICESHIP STANDARD

Redazione

GUIDANCE: HOW THE IPO WILL CARRY OUT INVESTIGATION AND ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More