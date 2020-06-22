lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
Breaking News

CS:100 MILIONI PER LA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DELLE PMI

FISCO: MANDELLI (FI), SU IVA MAGGIORANZA GIà DIVISA

STATI GENERALI, CISL E ACLI: Sì AL CALO DELLE TASSE E ALLA…

FISCO: CALABRIA (FI), SU TAGLIO TASSE GOVERNO IN PERENNE ‘VALUTAZIONE’

IL PAPA EMERITO è RIENTRATO IN VATICANO

UNITED STATES STANDS WITH CANADA AGAINST CHINA’S ARBITRARY DETENTION OF CANADIAN CITIZENS

UNITED STATES STANDS WITH CANADA AGAINST CHINA’S ARBITRARY DETENTION OF CANADIAN CITIZENS

UNITED STATES STANDS WITH CANADA AGAINST CHINA’S ARBITRARY DETENTION OF CANADIAN CITIZENS

ELECTION DAY, NEI COMUNI LA LEGA PUNTA AD AMMINISTRARE PIÙ DI MEZZO…

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER EXPRESSES CONDOLENCES OVER PASSING OF STANLEY BALZEK JR

Agenparl

BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN ACADEMIC AND INDUSTRIAL HYDROCRACKING: ON CATALYST AND OPERATING CONDITIONS EFFECTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 giugno 2020

This work aims at bridging the knowledge gap between the well-studied Pt/zeolite catalysts and the industrially-employed NiMoS/(Al2O3+zeolite) ones. To do so, catalyst series based on HUSY zeolite were evaluated in the hydroconversion of n-hexadecane under similar operating conditions, but the industrially-relevant H2S and NH3 contaminants were added when evaluating the latter. The intrinsic performance of Pt/HUSY and NiMoS/(Al2O3+HUSY) catalysts was noticeably similar, when well-balanced, with the catalytic activity being however much lower in the latter (temperature gap of 125 K). Ammonia inhibition of more than 99% of the protonic sites was revealed to be at the origin of such low activity. On the other hand, the metal-acid balance was only reached at sufficiently low reaction temperatures (ca. 593 K), i.e. when the NH3 inhibiting effect increased the metal to acid sites ratio in the NiMoS/(Al2O3+HUSY) to values five orders of magnitude larger than in the Pt/HUSY one. In addition to the understanding achieved on the role of metal-acid balance in industrial-like catalysts and its key controlling parameters, these findings also point to the need of developing better hydrogenating functions to improve the efficiency, and consequently the sustainability, of liquid fuels production.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/fUk8UeutXhg/D0CY00568A

Post collegati

MOBILE DISTRICT SIGNS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ALABAMA STATE PORT AUTHORITY

Redazione

CORALVILLE LAKE PICNIC SHELTERS OPEN TO FIRST-COME, FIRST SERVED

Redazione

CORPS OF ENGINEERS AWARDS $4.1 MILLION CONTRACT TO RESTORE PART OF THE MINNESOTA VALLEY NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE

Redazione

BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN ACADEMIC AND INDUSTRIAL HYDROCRACKING: ON CATALYST AND OPERATING CONDITIONS EFFECTS

Redazione

AGENDA – CHMP AGENDA OF THE 22-25 JUNE 2020 MEETING

Redazione

MITARBEITERBETEILIGUNG IST EINE WIN-WIN-CHANCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More