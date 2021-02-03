BRIDGING-ARYLENE EFFECTS ON SPECTROSCOPIC AND PHOTOPHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF ARYLBORANE–DIPYRRINATO ZINC(II) COMPLEXES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,6259-6267
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA09029H, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Koyo Takaki, Eri Sakuda, Akitaka Ito, Shinnosuke Horiuchi, Yasuhiro Arikawa, Keisuke Umakoshi
Electronic interactions between a bis(dipyrrinato)zinc(II) and arylborane moieties were successfully tuned by a structure of bridging arylene groups. The excited state of a phenylene bridged complex was best characterized by the synergistic ππ*/ILCT.
