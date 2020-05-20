BRIDGET MYERS WINS LIBRARY ART AWARD 2020 FOR “CLIMATE CHANGE IN THE TIME OF CORONAVIRUS.”

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), mer 20 maggio 2020

On behalf of the Collins Library, I am happy to announce the Senior Art Award for 2020. As many of you know, this is my first year at Puget Sound, and I’m pleased to be part of this ongoing tradition. When our library director Jane Carlin asked me to coordinate the award, I was delighted, as I have been impressed by the caliber of student work. Pandemic or no pandemic, it was important to all of us in the Library to offer this award, which comes with a cash prize and the opportunity to display the work in Collins for the upcoming year. So without further ado, I’m pleased to announce this year’s award winner: Bridget Myers, for “Climate Change in the Time of Coronavirus.”

In selecting Bridget, the committee cited the rigorous connection between her artist statement and the resulting pieces; the meticulous craftsmanship evident in the work; and finally, as library professionals, the quality and quantity of information gathered. Her resulting project is a case study in creativity through research and we are thrilled to honor her with this year’s Senior Art Award. Congratulations, Bridget. ​​

– By Angela Weaver, with Jada Pelger and Laura Edgar

