venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
BRICS ONE OF THE MOST VALUABLE AND WORKING PARTNERSHIP: SHRI PRAKASH JAVADEKER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), ven 31 luglio 2020

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

BRICS one of the most valuable and working partnership: Shri Prakash Javadeker

Sixth BRICS Environment Ministers’ meet calls for joint efforts to improve the environment and promote the Circular Economy

Posted On:
30 JUL 2020 11:35PM by PIB Delhi

The Environment Ministers of the five BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa) participated in the 6th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting on 30 July 2020 via videoconference under the presidency of Russia. 

Representing India, Union Environment Minister, Shri Prakash Javadekar, said that India attaches great importance to the grouping. The Environment Minister said that the aspiration of BRICS countries are similar and called for sharing of best practices among the BRICS nation towards attainment of Sustainable Development Goals.

The Union Minister, stressed upon the need to implement the various initiatives under the BRICS and for the speedy implementation of the BRICS MoU.  The Minister also offered that India could provide the platform wherein all the best practices in environmental management in BRICS countries could be showcased. 

Shri Javadekar also elaborated on the efforts made by India in areas relating to sustainable urban management, tackling marine litter, air pollution and the cleaning of rivers. 

The Minister said that India believes that Equity, Common but differentiated responsibilities, finance and technology partnerships are key pillars towards attainment of global goals of climate change mitigation and adaptation and India is walking the talk on Paris Agreement and its Climate commitments.

Highlighting the efforts made by India in controlling Air pollution Shri Javadekar said that in 2015 India launched the Air Quality index monitoring in 10 cities, today it has been extended to 122 cities. He also informed that India in 2019 launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the goal of which is to reduce particulate pollution by 20-30 percent relative to 2017 levels by 2024.

During the meeting the need for all the BRICS nations to work as a group for the post 2020 Biodiversity framework was also emphasised. The meeting was preceded by the BRICS Working Group meeting. 

India will assume the BRICS Presidency in 2021.  Shri Javadekar extended invitation to the BRICS nations to participate in the BRICS environment meetings. The meeting adopted BRICS Environment Ministers’ Statement .It was welcomed by all countries, as an action oriented and progressive statement which shows BRICS countries eagerness to both work mutually and fruitfully.

For the Joint Statement Click here.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1642513

