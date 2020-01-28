(AGENPARL) – Washington (D.C.). mar 28 gennaio 2020

Director Christopher Wray has named Brian C. Turner as the assistant director of the Operational Technology Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington. Mr. Turner most recently served as the special agent in charge of the New Haven Field Office in Connecticut.

The Operational Technology Division provides technology-based solutions to enable and enhance the FBI’s intelligence, national security, and law enforcement operations.

Mr. Turner began his FBI career as a special agent in 2002. After graduating from the FBI Academy, he was assigned to the Philadelphia Field Office to investigate white-collar crimes and criminal enterprises and to support surveillance operations. In 2008, he deployed to Iraq to support FBI operational priorities in the region.

When Mr. Turner returned later in the year, he was assigned to the Fly Team of the Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters. He routinely deployed to Africa to support the division’s overseas mission to combat global terrorist threats.

In 2012, Mr. Turner was transferred to the Tucson Resident Agency of the Phoenix Field Office, where he supervised a criminal enterprise squad that targeted violent criminal activity of Mexican drug cartels along the U.S. border. He later supervised the Tucson Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Mr. Turner was promoted in January 2016 to assistant special agent in charge of criminal and administrative programs in the Minneapolis Field Office. In 2017, he was promoted to section chief in the International Operations Division at Headquarters, where he oversaw the FBI’s legal attaché operations in Europe, Eastern Europe, and Eurasia. Director Wray named him SAC of the New Haven Field Office in 2018.

Mr. Turner earned a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served in the U.S. Army for about 10 years. He also taught at West Point before joining the FBI. Mr. Turner earned a master’s degree from Long Island University.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/brian-c-turner-named-assistant-director-of-the-operational-technology-division