22 Febbraio 2019
Breast cancer study confirms importance of multigenerational family data to assess risk

by Redazione Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – Worcester (Massachusetts), ven 22 febbraio 2019 (Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health) Researchers evaluated four commonly used breast cancer prediction models and found that family-history-based models perform better than non-family-history based models, even for women at average or below-average risk of breast cancer. The study is the largest independent analysis to validate four widely used models of breast cancer risk and has the longest prospective follow-up data available to date.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2019-02/cums-bcs022119.php

