19 Dicembre 2018

Agenparl
Home » Breast cancer-killing RIG
Agenparl English

Breast cancer-killing RIG

by Redazione Redazione

(agenparl) – nashville (u.s.) mer 19 dicembre 2018 Immune checkpoint inhibitors — cancer therapies that remove the “brakes” on the adaptive anti-tumor immune response — have had remarkable success in melanoma and lung cancer. Response rates to these immunotherapies in breast cancer have been disappointing, perhaps because breast cancers are less “immunogenic” and contain fewer cancer-killing immune cells.
David Elion, Rebecca Cook, PhD, and colleagues are exploring approaches that activate innate immunity in breast cancer cells and the tumor microenvironment. They tested the use of a synthetic RIG-I agonist in breast cancer cells and in a mouse model of breast cancer. RIG-I is a virus-sensing receptor that activates proinflammatory signaling pathways.

Related posts

The Guardian-2018-09-29 19:15

Redazione Redazione

World Bank-2018-09-29 04:05

Redazione Redazione

A new way to remove ice buildup without power or chemicals

Luigi Camilloni

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More