ATO/Sao Paulo forecasts the Brazilian coffee production for Marketing Year (MY) 2020/21 (July-June) at a record of 67.9 million 60-kg bags, an increase of 15 percent compared to last year’s output. The record is mainly due to good weather conditions in the majority of growing regions and Arabica coffee trees mostly on the on-year of the biennial production cycle. Coffee exports for MY 2020/21 are projected at 41 million bags supported by the large production levels and steady competitiveness of the Brazilian product as a result of the significant Real (R$) devaluation. Several coffee producing states have taken measures to guide farmers on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during harvest.

Brazil: Coffee Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/brazil-coffee-annual-5