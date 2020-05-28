giovedì, Maggio 28, 2020
BRAZIL: BRAZILIAN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION AND TRADE LONG-TERM PROJECTIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 28 maggio 2020

The Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture’s Supply Management Company (CONAB) released long-term projections for production, supply, and demand for agricultural and livestock products. An analysis of those projections and comparison with long-term projections released by USDA shows similar expectations for robust growth in corn and soybean exports through 2028/29. CONAB projects soybean and corn area and production to continue to expand at impressive rates, though less than the growth seen over the past decade.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/brazil-brazilian-agricultural-production-and-trade-long-term-projections

