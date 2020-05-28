(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 28 maggio 2020

The Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture’s Supply Management Company (CONAB) released long-term projections for production, supply, and demand for agricultural and livestock products. An analysis of those projections and comparison with long-term projections released by USDA shows similar expectations for robust growth in corn and soybean exports through 2028/29. CONAB projects soybean and corn area and production to continue to expand at impressive rates, though less than the growth seen over the past decade.

Brazil: Brazilian Agricultural Production and Trade Long-Term Projections

