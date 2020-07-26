Brain Science under the Swastika

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 26 luglio 2020

“Encyclopaedic yet profoundly humanistic – never has such a profound analysis been presented on the little-known history of neuroscience and medical ethics during the Nazi era” — Hendrik van den Bussche, author of Medical Science in the Third Reich and Hamburg University Medicine in National Socialism; Former Director, Institute of Primary Medical Care and Health Services Research,University Medical Center, Germany

“Drawing upon his years of research, Zeidman provides a detailed overview of the involvement of neuroscience in Nazi medical crimes, the persecution of Jewish neuroscientists, and the resistance of individual neuroscientists both inside and outside Germany. Anyone who wants to deal with this topic in the future will not be able to do without this book” — Hans-Walter Schmuhl, Faculty for History, Philosophy, and Theology, Bielefeld University, Germany

“Zeidman details the biographies of German-speaking psychiatrists with Jewish roots, revealing their disproportionate contributions to their specialty. At the same time, he shows the viciousness with which the Nazi regime persecuted these experts after January 1933. This book is a milestone in the historiography of the medical profession in modern times” — Michael H. Kater, author of Doctors under Hitler; Distinguished Research Professor Emeritus of History, York University, Toronto

“Zeidman explores critical facets of epistemology, ethical changes, as well as adversities in the medical research community during National Socialism, 1933 to 1945. In our current climate of global political upheavals and forced migration movements, this is a very timely and cautioning book” — Frank W. Stahnisch, AMF, Hannah Professor in the History of Medicine and Health Care, The University of Calgary, Canada