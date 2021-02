(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 08 febbraio 2021 (University of Saskatchewan) Findings from a new study on Alzheimer’s disease (AD), led by researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (USask), could eventually help clinicians identify people at highest risk for developing the irreversible, progressive brain disorder and pave the way for treatments that slow or prevent its onset.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/uos-bpt020821.php