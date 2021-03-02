BRADFORD SPORTS MASSEUR JAILED FOR TWO COUNTS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 02 marzo 2021

A Bradford sports masseur has been jailed for 12 months for sexual assault.

Peter May, 62, of Pickles Lane, Bradford, has appeared at court to be sentenced for sexual assault of two women.

In 2018, the police were approached by his first victim who disclosed some offences. May was arrested and questioned by police.

A second victim came forward to say that she had been assaulted in 2013 by May during a routine massage.

He was charged by police for three counts of sexual assault.

