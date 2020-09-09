BRADFORD SOUTH NPT CONDUCT SUCCESSFUL TRAFFIC OPERATION IN WIBSEY

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 09 settembre 2020

Bradford South NPT carry out successful traffic operation in the Wibsey area overnight.

NPT officers worked in conjunction with the Special Constabulary, traffic officers and the Casualty Reduction Partnership on Tuesday 8 September.

The aim of the operation was to tackle anti-social use of the roads and dangerous driving which has been carried out due to concerns raised from local residents about driving standards in the area.

Speed enforcement checks were also carried out on Wibsey Park Avenue and Halifax Road.

The results were as follows:

1 arrest for (OPL) driving whilst over the prescribed limit;

5 vehicles seized for having no insurance;

2 drivers have been reported for driving without a licence;

1 Section 59 notice was issued;

2 VDRS (Vehicle Defect Rectification Scheme) issued;

1 Community resolution notice issued for possession of cannabis;

2 drivers were issued with fines for speeding;

2 TORs (Traffic offence reports) were issued for not wearing a seatbelt;

1 TOR was issued for no insurance.

Inspector Carl O’Brien for Bradford South NPT, said: “This was a very successful operation with the NPT working in partnership with other agencies to tackle dangerous driving on our ward’s roads. “We hope that activity like this reassures our residents that we do listen to your concerns about speeding and traffic issues in Wibsey and also that we act upon any issues raised. “After last night’s success, we will look to replicate the operation in the coming months as we are committed to doing all we can to ensure our residents feel safe, especially on our road network.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/bradford-south-npt-conduct-successful-traffic-operation-wibsey