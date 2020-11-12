BRADFORD POLICE OFFICER WINS PRESTIGIOUS AWARD AT THE ANNUAL YORKSHIRE ASIAN YOUNG ACHIEVERS AWARDS

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 12 novembre 2020

A Bradford police officer has won a prestigious award at the annual Yorkshire Asian Young Achievers Awards.

The Yorkshire Asian Young Achievers Awards – known as The YAYAs is open to any young person aged 16-30, of South Asian heritage and was born in, or lives and works in Yorkshire.

The event is organised by the QED Foundation and the awards are aimed at those socially-mobile young achievers who have overcome deprivation and disadvantage or have broken through traditional barriers to progress and have the potential inspire others to follow them.

PC Amreen Iqbal, who is a patrol officer for Bradford South and is currently on maternity leave, was nominated and shortlisted in the Female in a Traditionally Male work area category, which recognises the women who are breaking through on all fronts, who are proving it’s not just a man’s world.

PC Iqbal volunteered at West Yorkshire Police for 7 years and then went onto becoming a police constable.

She undertook further training to become a specially trained officer who deals with sexual assaults and also completed her public order training. PC Iqbal speaks three different languages fluently including English, Punjabi and Urdu.

She was also awarded ‘Employee of the Month’ for her investigative work and securing vital evidence for an assault case.

The awards this year took place virtually on Wednesday 11 November, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

PC Amreen Iqbal, said: “I feel honoured to be receiving this award. I want to thank the nominator and the people behind the YAYA awards for choosing me as the winner. “Being a police officer is such a rewarding job. You put your life on the line every day to save the lives of others. “I am living my dream and I hope I can inspire others to chase their dreams and to never give up. “West Yorkshire Police is a diverse workforce and I would encourage anyone who is interested to join us. “I am looking forward to coming back from maternity leave and doing it all again!”

Bradford District Commander, Chief Superintendent Alisa Newman, said: “I am incredibly proud of PC Iqbal and her achievements. She is a fantastic role model and inspiration to anyone interested in a career in the police.”

For more information on the YAYAs and the full list of award winners, please visit https://theyayas.org.uk/

