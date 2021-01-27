BRADFORD MAN JAILED FOR SIX YEARS FOR POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO SUPPLY CLASS A DRUGS

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 27 gennaio 2021

Wednesday 27 January, 2021

A Bradford man has been jailed for six years for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Zaki Rehman, 32, of Durham Road, Bradford was charged with numerous drugs offences by police.

On 19 September 2019, police executed a warrant at an address on Thornton Road following on from community intelligence submitted to the police.

When officers entered the property they discovered a significant amount of drugs and equipment for supply of drugs.

The amount of drugs seized from the property was valued at £37,263 and nearly £5,000 in cash was also recovered.

Rehman appeared at court on 20 January 2021 and pleaded guilty to charges against him.

He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Detective Inspector Matt Walker, of Bradford Programme Precision Team, said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to Rehman at court last week. A significant amount of Class A drugs were taken off the streets of Bradford during this investigation. “As this case proves, community intelligence is vital to our work to disrupt organised crime and supply of drugs. We are committed to disrupt and dismantle organised crime in the District and we would urge anyone who has any information on criminality to contact the police via 101 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/bradford-man-jailed-six-years-possession-intent-supply-class-drugs