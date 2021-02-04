giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
BRADFORD MAN JAILED FOR SEVEN YEARS FOR POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Thursday 4 February, 2021

A man from Bradford has been jailed for seven years for possession of a firearm.

Mohammed Subhan Ali

On 31 December 2019, police received a report of a man in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

As a result of police enquiries, officers arrested a man in connection with the investigation.

Following the arrest, officers searched an address and found a sawn-off shotgun in a bin liner, hidden in some bushes at the rear of the property.

Mohammed Subhan Ali, 22, of Duckworth Terrace, was charged by police for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Today (4 February) Ali appeared at Bradford Crown Court and was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison for both offences.

Detective Constable Katie Briggs, from Bradford CID, said: “Offences involving firearms are something taken very seriously by West Yorkshire Police and I am very glad that this investigation has led to a lethal weapon being removed from our streets.

“This conviction is a result of extremely hard work to secure evidence against Ali. In the end, the evidence was so strong against him that he had no choice but to plead guilty.

“Firearms have absolutely no place on our streets and every time one is removed by us, it makes Bradford a safer place for all.”  

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/bradford-man-jailed-seven-years-possession-firearm

