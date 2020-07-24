(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 24 luglio 2020

Friday 24 July, 2020

Bradford City NPT clamp down on street drinkers and anti-social behaviour in proactive operation.

The aim of the activity is to disrupt offending in the city and provide reassurance to residents that police and partners are committed to tackling these issues.

Any information passed to NPT teams about anti-social behaviour and street drinking is acted upon and proactive patrols are deployed to problem areas.

On Monday 20 July, a 40-year-old male, from Bradford was arrested by officers out on patrol for possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply. A large quantity of drugs was seized by the officers.

Sergeant Rebecca Murray, of Bradford City NPT, said: “We are very much aware of the issues that a minority of individuals have been causing in areas of the city and the impact this is having on the community. Clearly people drinking openly on the streets and potentially causing anti-social and intimidating behaviour is not something any of us want to see and officers have been directed to take positive action when offences occur. “We have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour on Northgate and the Rawson Place area and we are currently stepping up our work in response to it, including increased patrols in the town centre with our available resources. “We will be making use of enforcement notices that clearly set out what will not be tolerated in terms of anti-social behaviour and substance misuse. These also explain that prolific offenders will be referred into support services to address the underlying issues. “We recognise that enforcement action alone cannot address the issues and we will continue to work closely alongside our partner agencies and the third sector to find longer-term solutions. We remain firmly committed to doing everything we can alongside our partner agencies to improve the situation.”

Jonny Noble, from Bradford BID, said: “We are very aware of the recent increase in anti-social behaviour in this area of the city centre and are often contacted by our businesses who are directly affected by the problems.

“We are very pleased to hear about the ongoing signposting work being undertaken by our partners, to ensure that all individuals are offered the help and support they may need, as well as the approach taken in relation to those engaging in criminal activity. We would strongly ask all our businesses to report anti-social behaviour to the Police, which will ensure a clear intelligence picture is in place.”

Anyone who has any concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area, or any other information is urged to contact your local NPT team via 101 or through the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/bradford-city-npt-clamp-down-street-drinkers-and-anti-social-behaviour