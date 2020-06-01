‘BOWS KITCHEN IS THE KING OF THE GRILL

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, lun 01 giugno 2020

‘Bows Kitchen by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Department fires up the grill for some backyard barbecue in this week’s episode. Swim and dive head coach Elliot Ptasnik, or “The Grill Master,” gives viewers simple recipes and tips for grilling up burgers, steaks and vegetables.

“Whether you call it the grill, the barbie, the cue, or the braais, we’re gonna show you some simple things on the grill with very little ingredients,” said Ptasnik in his tutorial.

Watch Ptasnik’s video for quick tips and simple grilling recipes!

