lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Breaking News

TRANSNATIONAL ORGANIZED CRIME REWARDS PROGRAM OFFER FOR INFORMATION TO BRING VENEZUELAN NATIONAL…

TRANSNATIONAL ORGANIZED CRIME REWARDS PROGRAM OFFER FOR INFORMATION TO BRING VENEZUELAN NATIONAL…

TRANSNATIONAL ORGANIZED CRIME REWARDS PROGRAM OFFER FOR INFORMATION TO BRING VENEZUELAN NATIONAL…

2 GIUGNO, MATTARELLA: LA RINASCITA DELLA NOSTRA REPUBBLICA

DRIVERS OF FINANCIAL ACCESS: THE ROLE OF MACROPRUDENTIAL POLICIES

NIGERIA: RAPITO E RILASCIATO UN ALTRO LEADER RELIGIOSO CRISTIANO

LIBIA, COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO CONTE – HAFTAR

CALABRIA, DI MAIO: REGIONE COMPRENDE ERRORE, ABOLIRANNO VITALIZIO

PA, DADONE: REGISTRATO DECRETO TFS IN CORTE CONTI, DIAMO CERTEZZA A DIRITTI

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MAY 31, 2020

Agenparl

‘BOWS KITCHEN IS THE KING OF THE GRILL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, lun 01 giugno 2020

[embedded content]

‘Bows Kitchen by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Department fires up the grill for some backyard barbecue in this week’s episode. Swim and dive head coach Elliot Ptasnik, or “The Grill Master,” gives viewers simple recipes and tips for grilling up burgers, steaks and vegetables.

“Whether you call it the grill, the barbie, the cue, or the braais, we’re gonna show you some simple things on the grill with very little ingredients,” said Ptasnik in his tutorial.

Watch Ptasnik’s video for quick tips and simple grilling recipes!

Past Episodes

  • Episode 1: Chicken Katsu by men’s golf coach Ronn Miyashiro
  • Episode 2: Chicken Pasta by men’s golf coach Ronn Miyashiro
  • Episode 3: Juicy Lucy by women’s golf coach Stephen Bidne
  • Episode 4: Korean Fried Chicken by men’s golf coach Ronn Miyashiro
  • Episode 5: Crepes by women’s soccer associate coach Marc Fournier
  • Episode 6: Overnight Oats by women’s water polo assistant coach Katie Teets
  • Episode 7: Chicken As Good As It Gets by athletics director David Matlin (Hawaiʻi AD Grindz Challenge)

steaks and burgers on a grill

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/cIn38nBO_Wc/

Post collegati

‘BOWS KITCHEN IS THE KING OF THE GRILL

Redazione

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL OUTSIDE HITTERS CELEBRATED AS PEPSI SENIORS

Redazione

[WOMEN’S SOCCER] WOMEN’S SOCCER TEAM WELCOME FIVE RECRUITS TO THEIR 2020-21 ROSTER

Redazione

LAW GRAD WINS WRITING CONTEST WITH CULTURAL RIGHTS, CLIMATE CHANGE

Redazione

JUNE 2020 ANNIVERSARIES

Redazione

OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN ABOUT ACCELERATED ONLINE AA DEGREE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More