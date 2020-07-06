martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
‘BOWS KITCHEN CELEBRATES NATIONAL HAWAIʻI DAY WITH LOCAL CUISINE

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, lun 06 luglio 2020

[embedded content]

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Department celebrated National Hawaiʻi Day with a ‘Bows Kitchen episode inspired by local cuisine. This week, men’s golf coach Ronn Miyashiro walks viewers through an ʻono braised short rib loco moco.

“A classic loco moco has rice, hamburger patty, egg and brown gravy,” said Miyashiro. “We’re basically doing the same thing, except we’re going to replace the hamburger patty with a slow-cooked short rib we cook in a pot over some period of time to get really soft. It’s a different kind of flavor.”

Watch Miyashiro’s tutorial for this loco moco with a twist!

Past Episodes

  • Episode 1: Chicken Katsu by men’s golf coach Ronn Miyashiro
  • Episode 2: Chicken Pasta by men’s golf coach Ronn Miyashiro
  • Episode 3: Juicy Lucy by women’s golf coach Stephen Bidne
  • Episode 4: Korean Fried Chicken by men’s golf coach Ronn Miyashiro
  • Episode 5: Crepes by women’s soccer associate coach Marc Fournier
  • Episode 6: Overnight Oats by women’s water polo assistant coach Katie Teets
  • Episode 7: Chicken As Good As It Gets by athletics director David Matlin (Hawaiʻi AD Grindz Challenge)
  • Episode 8: Grilling by swim and dive head coach Elliot Ptasnik
  • Episode 9: Apple Pie by women’s volleyball senior student-athlete Jolie Rasmussen
  • Episode 10: Japanese Hamburger Curry by men’s golf coach Ronn Miyashiro
  • Episode 11: Average Breakfast by Joe and Gage Worsley
  • Episode 12: Pizza by associate coach Milan Zarkovic

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/YLeB6s6IyI8/

