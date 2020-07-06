‘BOWS KITCHEN CELEBRATES NATIONAL HAWAIʻI DAY WITH LOCAL CUISINE

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, lun 06 luglio 2020

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Department celebrated National Hawaiʻi Day with a ‘Bows Kitchen episode inspired by local cuisine. This week, men’s golf coach Ronn Miyashiro walks viewers through an ʻono braised short rib loco moco.

“A classic loco moco has rice, hamburger patty, egg and brown gravy,” said Miyashiro. “We’re basically doing the same thing, except we’re going to replace the hamburger patty with a slow-cooked short rib we cook in a pot over some period of time to get really soft. It’s a different kind of flavor.”

Watch Miyashiro’s tutorial for this loco moco with a twist!

