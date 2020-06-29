‘BOWS KITCHEN AND PIZZA MAKE A SUPREME COMBO

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, lun 29 giugno 2020
[embedded content]
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Department takes viewers on an international journey in its newest episode of ‘Bows Kitchen. Serbia native and men’s volleyball associate coach Milan Zarkovic, gives a tutorial on an Italian favorite—pizza with dough made from scratch.
Zarkovic’s pizza was stacked high with toppings and proudly donned the green UH Mānoa Athletics “H.”
“I will share this pizza with my loved ones,” Zarkovic said in the video. “Support men’s volleyball and UH Athletics, and stay safe!”
Watch Zarkovic’s meat and veggie-packed pizza tutorial!
Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/pTr6cxM_oU4/