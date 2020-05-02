sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
[BOWLING] SEVEN CLARKE BOWLERS EARN NCBCA SCHOLAR-ATHLETE HONORS

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), sab 02 maggio 2020

Bowling – Tue, Apr. 21, 2020

Seven members of Coach Ken Gerken‘s Clarke University bowling program have been named National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association (NCBCA) Scholar-Athletes.

Named to the honor list from Clarke were Brooke Allen (JR/Chamberlain, SD), Mackenzie Blagojevic (SO/Brighton, Ontario), Dakota King (JR/Indianola, Iowa), Jackie Moss (JR/Midlothian, Va.), Sam Moss (SR/Midlothian, Va.), Brooke Puckett (SO/Roseville, Mich.) and Brandon Thorpe (JR/Sarasota, FL).

More than 1,030 student-athletes also earned academic Scholar Athlete status for the 2019-2020 season. To see the full list, click here.

0http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/usbcongress/bowl/collegiate/2020NCBCAScholarAthleteAward.pdf’>http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/usbcongress/bowl/collegiate/2020NCBCAScholarAthleteAward.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.clarkepride.com/article/3232.php

