[BOWLING] SEVEN CLARKE BOWLERS EARN NCBCA SCHOLAR-ATHLETE HONORS

Bowling – Tue, Apr. 21, 2020
Seven members of Coach Ken Gerken‘s Clarke University bowling program have been named National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association (NCBCA) Scholar-Athletes.
Named to the honor list from Clarke were Brooke Allen (JR/Chamberlain, SD), Mackenzie Blagojevic (SO/Brighton, Ontario), Dakota King (JR/Indianola, Iowa), Jackie Moss (JR/Midlothian, Va.), Sam Moss (SR/Midlothian, Va.), Brooke Puckett (SO/Roseville, Mich.) and Brandon Thorpe (JR/Sarasota, FL).
More than 1,030 student-athletes also earned academic Scholar Athlete status for the 2019-2020 season. To see the full list, click here.
