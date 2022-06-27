23.2 C
Rome
lunedì, Giugno 27, 2022
type here...
InternazionaliAgenparl EnglishPolitica Estera

Bovine TB: compensation value tables

By Redazione
0
1

Must read

Redazione

(AGENPARL) – LONDON lun 27 giugno 2022

  • 27 June 2022

    Added the compensation for bovine TB, brucellosis and enzootic bovine leukosis bulletin and updated the
    cattle compensation prices monthly spreadsheet for July 2022.

  • 30 May 2022

    Added compensation prices information for Bovine TB, brucellosis, and Enzootic Bovine Leukosis for June 2022.

  • 28 April 2022

    Added compensation prices information for Bovine TB, brucellosis, and Enzootic Bovine Leukosis for May 2022.

  • 25 March 2022

    Added compensation for Bovine TB, brucellosis, and Enzootic Bovine Leukosis for April 2022.

  • 28 February 2022

    Added compensation for Bovine TB, brucellosis, and Enzootic Bovine Leukosis for March 2022.

  • 28 January 2022

    Added compensation for bovine TB, brucellosis, and Enzootic Bovine Leukosis for February 2022.

  • 24 December 2021

    Added compensation for bovine TB, brucellosis, and Enzootic Bovine Leukosis for January 2022.

  • 30 November 2021

    Added compensation for bovine TB, brucellosis, and Enzootic Bovine Leukosis for December 2021

  • 28 October 2021

    Added compensation for Bovine TB, Brucellosis, and Enzootic Bovine Leukosis – November 2021

  • 27 September 2021

    Updated the cattle compensation prices monthly spreadsheet for October 2021. Added the compensation for Bovine TB, Brucellosis and Enzootic Bovine Leukosis bulletin for October.

  • 27 August 2021

    Added the compensation for Bovine TB, Brucellosis and Enzootic Bovine Leukosis bulletin and updated the
    cattle compensation prices monthly spreadsheet for September 2021.

  • 27 July 2021

    We have added the Compensation for Bovine TB, Brucellosis and Enzootic Bovine Leukosis bulletin for August 2021.

  • 29 June 2021

    Updated to include July 2021 data.

  • 27 May 2021

    Added compensation figures and data for June 2021.

  • 27 April 2021

    Published the Cattle Compensation table bulletin and the TB compensation table for May 2021.

  • 30 March 2021

    Added April 2021 compensation value tables.

  • 26 February 2021

    Added information on the compensation provided by Defra in March 2021 for Bovine TB, Brucellosis, and Enzootic Bovine Leukosis (EBL) and updated Cattle compensation monthly spreadsheet.

  • 18 February 2021

    Added February 2021 tables.

  • 24 December 2020

    Added January 2021 tables.

  • 27 November 2020

    Added December 2020 tables.

  • 2 November 2020

    Added November 2020 tables.

  • 28 September 2020

    Added October 2020 tables

  • 28 August 2020

    Added the September 2020 tables.

  • 28 July 2020

    Added the August 2020 tables.

  • 29 June 2020

    Added the July 2020 tables.

  • 29 May 2020

    Added the June 2020 tables.

  • 30 April 2020

    Added the Cattle Compensation table bulletin for May 2020.

  • 31 March 2020

    Added the April 2020 tables.

  • 28 February 2020

    Added the March 2020 tables.

  • 29 January 2020

    Added the February 2020 tables.

  • 30 December 2019

    Added the January 2020 compensation tables.

  • 28 November 2019

    Added the December 2019 compensation table.

  • 29 October 2019

    Added the November compensation tables.

  • 30 September 2019

    Added the October 2019 compensation tables.

  • 29 August 2019

    Added the September 2019 compensation tables.

  • 30 July 2019

    Added the August 2019 compensation tables.

  • 28 June 2019

    Added the July 2019 compensation table and commodity price spreadsheet.

  • 28 May 2019

    Added the June 2019 compensation tables.

  • 1 May 2019

    Added the May 2019 compensation table.

  • 1 April 2019

    Added the Cattle compensation prices – monthly document.

  • 1 April 2019

    Added the April 2019 compensation table.

  • 26 February 2019

    Added the March 2019 tables.

  • 31 January 2019

    Added the February 2019 tables.

  • 23 January 2019

    Compensation table for January 2019 updated

  • 31 December 2018

    Added the January 2019 tables.

  • 29 November 2018

    Added the December 2018 compensation tables.

  • 29 October 2018

    Added the November 2018 compensation table.

  • 28 September 2018

    Added the October 2018 compensation table.

  • 29 August 2018

    Added the September 2018 compensation table.

  • 26 July 2018

    Added the August 2018 compensation table.

  • 28 June 2018

    July 2018 compensation table added.

  • 29 May 2018

    Added the June 2018 compensation table.

  • 27 April 2018

    Added the May 2018 compensation tables.

  • 27 March 2018

    Added the April 2018 compensation table.

  • 28 February 2018

    Removed 2017 and earlier tables and added a link to the National Archives and the compensation table for March 2018.

  • 30 January 2018

    Added the February 2018 tables.

  • 29 December 2017

    January 2018 compensation table published.

  • 28 November 2017

    Added the December compensation table.

  • 30 October 2017

    Added the November 2017 compensation table.

  • 29 September 2017

    Added the October 2017 compensation table.

  • 31 August 2017

    Added the September 2017 compensation table.

  • 28 July 2017

    Added the August 2017 compensation table.

  • 30 June 2017

    Added the July 2017 table.

  • 1 June 2017

    Added the June 2017 compensation table.

  • 2 May 2017

    Added the May 2017 compensation table.

  • 29 March 2017

    Added the April 2017 compensation table.

  • 28 February 2017

    Added the March compensation table.

  • 31 January 2017

    Added the February 2017 compensation table.

  • 29 December 2016

    Added the January 2017 compensation table.

  • 29 November 2016

    Added the December 2016 compensation table.

  • 28 October 2016

    Added the November 2016 compensation table.

  • 29 September 2016

    October 2016 update replaced to fix an error in the dairy sector tables (age of calves).

  • 28 September 2016

    Added the October 2016 compensation table.

  • 26 August 2016

    Added the September compensation table.

  • 27 July 2016

    Added the August compensation table.

  • 27 June 2016

    Added July 2016 compensation table.

  • 27 May 2016

    Added the June 2016 compensation table.

  • 29 April 2016

    Added the May 2016 compensation table.

  • 30 March 2016

    Added the April 2016 compensation table.

  • 26 February 2016

    Added the March 2016 compensation table.

  • 1 February 2016

    February 2016 compensation tables added.

  • 31 December 2015

    Added the January 2016 compensation values.

  • 30 November 2015

    December 2015 compensation values added.

  • 30 October 2015

    Added the compensation tables for November 2015.

  • 1 October 2015

    The latest compensation tables have been published

  • 28 August 2015

    Added the compensation tables for August 2015.

  • 29 July 2015

    Uploaded the July table for compensation payable in August 2015.

  • 29 June 2015

    Compensation payable during July 2015 table added (June 2015).

  • 1 June 2015

    Added the compensation tables for June 2015.

  • 29 April 2015

    Added the compensation tables for May 2015 (April 2015 document).

  • 27 March 2015

    Added the March 2015 compensation values.

  • 2 March 2015

    Minor text change to February 2015 document: On page 3 note 4 the month should have been July and not August.

  • 30 January 2015

    Added tables for January and February 2015.

  • 23 December 2014

    Added December 2014 table

  • 27 November 2014

    Added November 2014 table to page.

  • 30 October 2014

    Added October 2014 compensation value table to past months

  • 30 September 2014

    Published the September compensation value table.

  • 1 January 2012

    First published.

    • Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/bovine-tb-historical-compensation-value-tables

    Previous articleLesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender foreign travel advice
    Next articlePROGETTO LIFE IMAGINE UMBRIA / LINK VIDEO, FOTO E DOCUMENTARIO
    - Advertisement -

    Correlati

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Ultimi articoli

    ©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

    Link Rapidi

    Popular Category

    Ultima Notizia