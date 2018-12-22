Boston University Law Review Symposium Explores Institutional Investor Activism

(agenparl) – boston sab 22 dicembre 2018 The event reviewed the past decade of investor activism and assessed what may lie ahead in the Trump era.

loading slideshow…Professor David Webber welcomes guests to the 2018 BU Law Review SymposiumAndrew Tuch, of Washington University School of Law, presented “Comparative Insights on Shareholder Activism and the Role of Institutional Investors in the United States”BU Law Associate Professor Scott Hirst presented “Index Providers as Governance Regulators” with Kobi Kastiel, Tel Aviv University School of LawCommissioner Robert J. Jackson Jr., of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, delivered the keynote addressDarren Rosenblum of Pace Law School presented “California Dreaming”Ruth Aguilera of Northeastern University presented “Is Managerial Entrenchment Always Bad? The Cross-National Case of CSR Investment”

Boston University Law Review Symposium was pleased to welcome scholars from around the country to participate in the 2018 Boston University Law Review Symposium, “Institutional Investor Activism in the Trump Era: Responses to a Changing Landscape.”

Featuring a keynote address from Commissioner Robert J. Jackson, of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the event reviewed the past decade of investor activism and assessed what may lie ahead in the Trump era; an era that, to date, has been characterized by record-breaking stock prices, newfound hostility to shareholder activism in Washington DC, and increasing political pressure on investors. The conference aimed to take a broad, 30,000-foot view of institutional investor activism as these institutions adjust to new challenges.

