11/25/2021

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina as you celebrate Statehood Day.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is a country brimming with potential. Your history includes long periods of harmony and peace, but also times of great tragedy. Your Statehood Day is a moment for all leaders and citizens to put aside political brinkmanship and to engender trust, compromise, and reconciliation. The United States remains a steadfast partner and friend in helping to advance a brighter future for all in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On this special day, I wish all the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina a safe, secure, and prosperous future.

