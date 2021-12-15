(AGENPARL) – mer 15 dicembre 2021 Boskalis reviewing position in Smit Lamnalco

Papendrecht, 15December 2021

Boskalis announces that it has embarked on a review of its position as shareholder in the strategic joint venture Smit Lamnalco. Boskalis has held a 50% stake in Smit Lamnalco since 1964 with the remaining shares held by The Rezayat Group, whom is also reviewing its position.

An update of this review will be provided by Boskalis as soon as there is reason to do so.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 650 vessels and floating equipment and 9,900 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

