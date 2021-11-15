(AGENPARL) – lun 15 novembre 2021 Boskalis receives EUR 450 million offshore wind project

Papendrecht, 15 November 2021

Boskalis has been awarded a contract for the transportation and installation of the monopile foundations and substations for an offshore wind farm development with a value of approximately EUR 450 million.

Boskalis’ successful track record in offshore wind energy is founded in Europe and has expanded to Asia in recent years and more recently to the US East Coast. Boskalis’ unique offering of marine transport and installation capabilities through its state-of-the-art Bokalift 1 and Bokalift 2 crane vessels and versatile heavy transport fleet are ideally suited for large-scale offshore wind projects. This contract ties-up one year of crane vessel utilization days in addition to the equivalent of two years of heavy transport vessels. Engineering and pre-construction work has already commenced and project execution is scheduled to commence in 2023.

Boskalis’ strategy is aimed at leveraging on key macro-economic factors which drive worldwide demand in our markets: expansion of the global economy, increase in energy consumption, global population growth and the challenges that go hand in hand with climate change. This project is related to the development of generating renewable energy due to climate change and increasing energy consumption.

This is a Boskalis press release on the grounds of article 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 650 vessels and floating equipment and 9,900 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

