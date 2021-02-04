giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
Breaking News

DRAGHI, BERLUSCONI: LA SCELTA DEL PRESIDENTE DELLA REPUBBLICA DI CONFERIRE A MARIO…

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS V.RYBAK MEETS THE MINISTER CULTURE AND TOURISM OF TURKEY

CHIGI, CASALINO: OGNI VIRGOLETTATO CHE MI VIENE ATTRIBUITO NON E’ IN ALCUN…

FILIPPINE: ELEVATA A SANTUARIO DIOCESANO LA PARROCCHIA DI BUCALAN

IL MEDITERRANEO POTENZIALE MODELLO DI “ECONOMIA BLU”

A VARSAVIA LE ESEQUIE DI PADRE KOPROWSKI

MYANMAR: APPELLO PER LA PACE DAL WCC E DALLE CHIESE ASIATICHE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – (DOC. XXVII, N. 18) PROPOSTA DI “PIANO NAZIONALE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE DELL’UFFICIO PARLAMENTARE DI BILANCIO E…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XIX N. 114 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

BORON-BASED BE2B5+/0/ ALLOY CLUSTERS: INVERSE SANDWICHES WITH A PENTAGONAL BORON RING AND REDUCTION-INDUCED STRUCTURAL TRANSFORMATION TO MOLECULAR WHEEL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 febbraio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05961G, Paper
Li-Hua Han, Ying-Jin Wang, Hua-Jin Zhai
Elemental boron clusters feature double chain structures and hypercoordinate molecular wheels, owing to their electron-deficiency. We report on the structural, electronic, and bonding properties of a series of binary Be2B5q…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/uxtAYhGrhqA/D0NJ05961G

Post collegati

BORON-BASED BE2B5+/0/ ALLOY CLUSTERS: INVERSE SANDWICHES WITH A PENTAGONAL BORON RING AND REDUCTION-INDUCED STRUCTURAL TRANSFORMATION TO MOLECULAR WHEEL

Redazione

UP RESPONDS TO DND SEC. LORENZANA’S LATEST PRONOUNCEMENT ON UP-DND DIALOGUE

Redazione

UP ISSUES CLARIFICATION ON RECENT CRS-AFP SOCIAL MEDIA POST

Redazione

UP PRESIDENT DANILO L. CONCEPCION RESPONDS TO AFP ALLEGATIONS OF “INFILTRATION” OF UP UNITS BY THE CPP-NPA

Redazione

LE USCITE LIBRARIE DI GENNAIO 2021

Redazione

UP RESPONDS TO DND SEC. LORENZANA’S DECISION TO RELIEVE AFP INTEL CHIEF OVER ERRONEOUS NPA LIST

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More