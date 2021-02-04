BORON-BASED BE2B5+/0/ ALLOY CLUSTERS: INVERSE SANDWICHES WITH A PENTAGONAL BORON RING AND REDUCTION-INDUCED STRUCTURAL TRANSFORMATION TO MOLECULAR WHEEL

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 febbraio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05961G, Paper

Li-Hua Han, Ying-Jin Wang, Hua-Jin Zhai

Elemental boron clusters feature double chain structures and hypercoordinate molecular wheels, owing to their electron-deficiency. We report on the structural, electronic, and bonding properties of a series of binary Be2B5q…

