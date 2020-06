(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), lun 08 giugno 2020 Border controls have been rescinded at border crossing stations and border crossing points on the Hungarian-Austrian and Hungarian-Slovak border sections, a staff member of the duty centre of the Operational Group responsible for the containment of the coronavirus epidemic announced at an online press conference held on Monday.

