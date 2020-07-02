BOOSTING THE LITHIUM-ION AND SODIUM-ION STORAGE PERFORMANCES OF PYRITE BY REGULATING THE ENERGY BARRIER OF ION TRANSPORT

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 02 luglio 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, 12,13781-13790
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02966A, Paper
Jie Wang, Jinwen Qin, Yan Jiang, Xin Wang, Minhua Cao
We optimized the ion transport dynamics of FeS2 by regulating the energy barrier of ion transport to achieve high-performance lithium-ion and sodium-ion storage.
