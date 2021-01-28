BOOSTING THE CYCLING STABILITY OF NI-RICH LAYERED OXIDE CATHODE BY DRY COATING OF ULTRASTABLE LI3V2(PO4)3 NANOPARTICLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 28 gennaio 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR08305D, Communication

Dongdong Wang, Qizhang Yan, Mingqian Li, Hongpeng Gao, Jianhua Tian, Zhongqiang Shan, Ning Wang, Jian Luo, Meng Zhou, Zheng Chen

Dry coating of ultrastable Li 3 V 2 (PO 4 ) 3 -carbon (LVP-C) nanoparticles on LiNi 0.6 Co 0.2 Mn 0.2 O 2 (NCM622) leads to a robust composite cathode with improved rate capability and cycling life without sacrificing the specific energy density compared with pristine NCM622.

