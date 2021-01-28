BOOSTING THE CYCLING STABILITY OF NI-RICH LAYERED OXIDE CATHODE BY DRY COATING OF ULTRASTABLE LI3V2(PO4)3 NANOPARTICLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 28 gennaio 2021
Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR08305D, Communication
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR08305D, Communication
Dongdong Wang, Qizhang Yan, Mingqian Li, Hongpeng Gao, Jianhua Tian, Zhongqiang Shan, Ning Wang, Jian Luo, Meng Zhou, Zheng Chen
Dry coating of ultrastable Li3V2(PO4)3-carbon (LVP-C) nanoparticles on LiNi0.6Co0.2Mn0.2O2 (NCM622) leads to a robust composite cathode with improved rate capability and cycling life without sacrificing the specific energy density compared with pristine NCM622.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Dry coating of ultrastable Li3V2(PO4)3-carbon (LVP-C) nanoparticles on LiNi0.6Co0.2Mn0.2O2 (NCM622) leads to a robust composite cathode with improved rate capability and cycling life without sacrificing the specific energy density compared with pristine NCM622.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/6JHVbcQP5io/D0NR08305D