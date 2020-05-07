BOOSTING PERFORMANCES OF TRIBOELECTRIC NANOGENERATORS BY OPTIMIZING DIELECTRIC PROPERTIES AND THICKNESS OF ELECTRIFICATION LAYER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,17752-17759
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02181D, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02181D, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Xiaofang Kang, Chongxiang Pan, Yanghui Chen, Xiong Pu
Enhanced output performances of a triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) are achieved by optimizing the high-dielectric-constant filler content in the electrification layer and decreasing its thickness.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Enhanced output performances of a triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) are achieved by optimizing the high-dielectric-constant filler content in the electrification layer and decreasing its thickness.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/KYklD8DYsOA/D0RA02181D