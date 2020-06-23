martedì, Giugno 23, 2020
Breaking News

CLAUSOLA DI SUPREMAZIA: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 1A COMMISSIONE

QUADRO FINANZIARIO PLURIENNALE 2021-2027: AUDIZIONE INFORMALE MINISTRO AMENDOLA IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE 3A…

78% OF YOUNG OMANI JOB SEEKERS INTERESTED IN ENTREPRENEURSHIP

EXTENSION TO THE MAXIMUM DURATION OF START-UP FUNDING REMAINS IN FORCE

23/06/2020 POINTING THE FINGER AT THE ALLEGED FAILURES IN WHO DIVERTS COUNTRIES…

PARTECIPAZIONE A MISSIONI INTERNAZIONALI: COMUNICAZIONI MINISTRO DI MAIO E MINISTRO GUERINI IN…

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER BIDS FAREWELL TO OUTGOING SWEDISH AMBASSADOR

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1721 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

RIFORMA “118”: AVVIO DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN 12A COMMISSIONE

USA, PREGHIERA PER LA LIBERTà RELIGIOSA: ANCORA TANTE LE SFIDE

Agenparl

BOOSTING ACTIVITY AND SELECTIVITY OF GLYCEROL OXIDATION OVER PLATINUM-PALLADIUM-SILVER ELECTROCATALYSTS VIA SURFACE ENGINEERING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 23 giugno 2020

A series of platinum-palladium-silver nanoparticles with tunable structures were synthesized for glycerol electro-oxidation in both alkaline and acidic solutions. Electrochemical results indicate that the catalysts show superior activity in alkaline solutions relative to acidic solutions. In alkaline solutions, the peak current densities of ammonia-etched samples are approximately twice those of saturated-NaCl-etched samples. Ammonia-etched platinum-palladium-silver (PtPd@Ag-NH3) exhibits a peak current density of 9.16 mA cm-2, which is 18.7 and 10 times those of the Pt/C and Pd/C, respectively. The product distribution was analyzed by high performance liquid chromatography. Seven products including oxalic acid, tartronic acid, glyoxylic acid, glyceric acid (GLA), glyceraldehyde (GALD), glycolic acid, and dihydroxyacetone (DHA) were detected. The NH3·H2O etched samples tend to generate more GALD, while the NaCl etched samples have a great potential to produce DHA. The addition of Pd atoms can facilitate glycerol oxidation pathway towards the direction of GALD generation. The Pt@Ag-NaCl possesses the largest DHA selectivity of 79.09% at 1.3 V, while the Pt@Ag-NH3 exhibits the largest GLA selectivity of 45.01% at 0.5 V. The PtPd@Ag-NH3 exhibits the largest C3/C2 ratio of 17.45. The selectivity and product distribution of glycerol electro-oxidation can be tuned by engineering the surface atoms of the as-synthesized catalysts.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/D0NA00252F

Post collegati

OPEN CONSULTATION: CONSULTATION ON THE TRANSPOSITION OF THE BANK RECOVERY AND RESOLUTION DIRECTIVE II

Redazione

CHP REMINDS PUBLIC ON PRECAUTIONS AGAINST HEAT STROKE DURING VERY HOT WEATHER

Redazione

BOOSTING ACTIVITY AND SELECTIVITY OF GLYCEROL OXIDATION OVER PLATINUM-PALLADIUM-SILVER ELECTROCATALYSTS VIA SURFACE ENGINEERING

Redazione

IN CORSO RACCONIGI IL 13° PUNTO ACQUA SMAT DELLA CITTà DI TORINO. OGGI L’ATTIVAZIONE

Redazione

(25/06/2020) PUNTO ODG – ESAME QUESTIONI ALL’O.D.G. DELLA CONFERENZA STATO-REGIONI STRAORDINARIA

Redazione

23 GIU 2020 – TAV, COMUNICAZIONE IN CONSIGLIO COMUNALE DI DE BLASI E INTERROGAZIONE DEL GRUPPO CONSILIARE M5S IN CONSIGLIO REGIONALE A PRIMA FIRMA DI QUARTINI

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More