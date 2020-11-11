(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mer 11 novembre 2020

A new children’s book Mindfulness with Aloha Breath serves as a resiliency resource for Hawaiʻi’s keiki. Thao Le, from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources ( CTAHR ) has created a tool to help children practice mindfulness with the incorporation of Hawaiian values of aloha.

Le, an associate professor in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences, partnered with the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services’ ( DHS ) Office of Youth Services to deliver 3,000 copies to six Hawaiʻi Department of Education area complexes on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island, as well as 1,000 copies to nonprofit organizations serving youth and families throughout the islands.

Using her new book as a springboard, Le is currently conducting professional training sessions for Hawaiʻi DHS staff to cultivate resiliency in children across the state.

“I’m so grateful and excited for this opportunity,” she said. “It is a challenging time for all of us to focus on the here and now with patience and kindness. Learning to practice mindfulness by being in touch with one’s feelings and thoughts, to understand how and why they arise and to regulate them, can help reduce the anxiety, increase focus and rejuvenate one’s brain to move forward.”

Mindfulness with Aloha Breath is available directly from Legacy Isle Publisher or on Amazon.

Read more at the CTAHR website.

The post Book teaches keiki to embrace mindfulness with aloha first appeared on University of Hawaiʻi System News.





Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/8GED6-BeGvU/