giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
BOOK TALK: PARTNERS OF FIRST RESORT: AMERICA, EUROPE AND THE FUTURE OF THE WEST

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 11 marzo 2021

Is the Western alliance, which brought together the United States and Europe after World War II, in an inevitable state of decline, and if so, can anything be done to repair it? There seems little doubt that fragmentation of the Western alliance was under way even before Donald Trump’s unorthodox policymaking broadened the schism. David McKean, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the U.S., and Bart Szewczyk, Adjunct Professor at Sciences Po in Paris, discuss their vision for a “transatlantic renaissance.” 

In this book talk, co-hosted by the Executive Director and Research Director of the Project on Europe and the Transatlantic Relationship, Cathryn Clüver Ashbrook and Torrey Taussig, the authors will reflect on how U.S. and European leaders can work together to craft a new Atlantic Charter that would restore the liberal objectives that animated the Western alliance for more than seven decades and reinvent the transatlantic partnership for the challenges of our time.

Photo Credit: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock

Harvard University
Read the full article
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Bart M.J. Szewczyk

Fonte/Source: https://www.gmfus.org/commentary/book-talk-partners-first-resort-america-europe-and-future-west

