BOOK TALK: IDEOLOGY AND LIBRARIES

(AGENPARL) – BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA (USA), gio 12 novembre 2020

In 1950 our alumnus Robert Gitler ’31 went to Japan to found Japan’s first college-level school of librarianship. In the 1990s I recorded and edited his reminiscences, published as Robert Gitler and the Japan Library School (Scarecrow, 1999).

However, curiosity about his improbable success led me continue to examine the Allied occupation of Japan more closely, and also California’s own library history, the use of libraries in diplomacy, and this School’s role. Also, more generally, how and why do library services differ within and between cultural contexts? And how valid is the supposed relationship between public libraries and democracy? And what is implied for the future of schools of information by present challenges and discontents? The outcome, completed with the help of former visiting scholar Masaya Takayama, is Ideology and Libraries: California, Diplomacy, and Occupied Japan 1945–1952 (Rowman & Littlefield, out later this month.)

I will summarize what was found.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ischool.berkeley.edu/events/2020/book-talk-ideology-and-libraries

