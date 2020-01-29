29 Gennaio 2020
BONUS: ESCAPE FROM COMMUNISM

(AGENPARL) – Tuscaloosa (Alabama), wed 29 January 2020

OLLI is excited to have Bela K. Berty speak on her family history and escape from Communist Hungary.

“My father, Jozsef Berty, was a chemical engineer who carried out
his vow to God to love his wife and to serve as a great provider
for their family. Each trial and tribulation in Communist Hungary
he met with a bold step forward and made us think that he had
a good time doing it! Eventually, Dr. Berty chose to come to
America, because he considered there was no way for socialism
or communism to take hold in the USA.”

OLLI Bonuses are open to the public and a great introduction to the benefits of our membership program. For more information, visit www.olli.ua.edu or call .

Fonte/Source: https://www.ua.edu/events/event/173868/

