BONDED- AND DISCRETED- LINQVIST HEXATUNGSTATE-BASED COPPER HYBRIDS AS HETEROGENEOUS CATALYSTS FOR ONE-POT SYNTHESIS OF 2-PHENYLQUINOXALINES VIA 2-HALOANILINES WITH VINYL AZIDES OR 3-PHENYL-2H-AZIRINES

One bonded- and one discreted- Linqvist hexatungstate-based copper hybrids (Cu-POMs) ([Cu2(O)OH(phen)2]2[W6O19].6H2O (1) and [Cu2(phen)4Cl] [HW6O19]·2H2O (2) (phen= 1,10-phenanthroline) ) were controllably synthesized and routinely characterized. Cu-POMs 1-2 consisted of identical [W6O19] unit and similar copper-phen complexes, the two units are bonded via four Cu-O chemical bonds in compound 1, however, compound 2 is discreted and stabilized by intermolecular electrostatic interactions. Importantly, these Cu-POMs catalysts were first applied in the novel reaction for preparation of 2-phenylquinoxalines via the one-pot coupling and oxidation reactions of 2-haloanilines with vinyl azides or 3-phenyl-2H-azirines under mild conditions, and Cu-POMs 1 showed higher catalytic performance in good yields (79-84%). The reactions exhibit some functional group tolerance and allow for the preparation of a number of 2-phenylquinoxalines.