domenica, Marzo 7, 2021
Breaking News

NAZANIN ZAGHARI-RATCLIFFE: FOREIGN SECRETARY STATEMENT

GIORNATA DELLA DONNA. DELPINI: ALZARE GRIDO DI PROTESTA CONTRO VIOLENZE

FRANCESCO A QARAQOSH: ABBIATE CAPACITà DI PERDONARE E CORAGGIO DI LOTTARE

A MOSUL L’IMPEGNO DELL’UNESCO NELLA RICOSTRUZIONE DEL FUTURO

I GIOVANI DELL’IRAQ VOGLIONO UN PAESE DI PACE E CONVIVENZA TRA ETNIE…

IL PAPA A MOSUL: LA FRATERNITà è PIù FORTE DEL FRATRICIDIO

LA FIACCOLA DI SAN BENEDETTO ALLO SPALLANZANI E A BERGAMO

LA GRANDE GIOIA DELLA COMUNITà DI QARAQOSH PER L’ARRIVO DI PAPA

I MONACI A ERBIL: A MOSUL HANNO DISTRUTTO LE CHIESE, RIPAGHIAMO CON…

PROSEGUE IL CAMMINO DEL PAPA IN IRAQ: RISANARE FERITE E CONFERMARE NELLA…

Agenparl

BOMBER TASK FORCE MISSION TO MIDDLE EAST

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TAMPA (FLORIDA), dom 07 marzo 2021 SOUTHWEST ASIA (Mar. 7, 2021) – A pair of U.S. Air Force B-52H “Stratofortresses” flew a multinational patrol mission across the Middle East today to deter aggression and reassure partners and allies of the U.S. military’s commitment to security in the region.

Multiple partner nations and U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft accompanied the U.S. bombers at different points during the flight, including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PRESS-RELEASES/Press-Release-View/Article/2527767/bomber-task-force-mission-to-middle-east/

Post collegati

BOMBER TASK FORCE MISSION TO MIDDLE EAST

Redazione

GREEK, U.S. NAVAL FORCES CONDUCT PASSING EXERCISE IN ARABIAN GULF

Redazione

AFCENT HOSTS REGIONAL JOINT AIR DEFENSE EXERCISE 21-01

Redazione

COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT ONGOING IN U.S. ARMY CENTRAL FOOTPRINT

Redazione

WINSTON S. CHURCHILL SEIZES ILLICIT WEAPONS FROM TWO DHOWS OFF SOMALIA

Redazione

TASK FORCE SPARTAN HOSTS FIRST LARGE-SCALE EXERCISE SINCE COVID-19, IRON UNION 14

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More