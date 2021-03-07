(AGENPARL) – TAMPA (FLORIDA), dom 07 marzo 2021 SOUTHWEST ASIA (Mar. 7, 2021) – A pair of U.S. Air Force B-52H “Stratofortresses” flew a multinational patrol mission across the Middle East today to deter aggression and reassure partners and allies of the U.S. military’s commitment to security in the region.

Multiple partner nations and U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft accompanied the U.S. bombers at different points during the flight, including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.





Fonte/Source: https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PRESS-RELEASES/Press-Release-View/Article/2527767/bomber-task-force-mission-to-middle-east/