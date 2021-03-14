BOLIVIA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, dom 14 marzo 2021

In recent days, arrest warrants have been issued in Bolivia against former President Áñez, ministers of her interim government and other former authorities. As a result, the former president and two of her ministers have already been detained. These are worrying developments which we follow closely.

The accusations linked to the events of 2019 must be dealt with within the framework of a transparent judicial process and without political pressure, with full respect for the independence of the powers.

