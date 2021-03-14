domenica, Marzo 14, 2021
Breaking News

BOLIVIA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: RUSSIA MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR VIOLATIONS OF…

IL CARDINALE BO: PREGO PER UN MYANMAR RICONCILIATO

PD, BRUNETTA: CONGRATULAZIONI AL NEO SEGRETARIO ENRICO LETTA

PD, DI MAIO: BUON LAVORO AL NUOVO SEGRETARIO ENRICO LETTA

PD, LETTA NUOVO SEGRETARIO CON 860 VOTI

SMERIGLIO: “AUGURI LETTA, A LAVORO PER UNA COALIZIONE VINCENTE”

PD, LETTA: MI CANDIDO A SEGRETARIO, MA SERVE NUOVO PD, NON SONO…

IL PAPA: LA FAMIGLIA SIA IL CENTRO DELLA CHIESA E DELLA SOCIETà

IUS SOLI, SALVINI: NON PENSIAMO ALLE CAVOLATE MA AI PROBLEMI VERI DEGLI…

Agenparl

BOLIVIA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, dom 14 marzo 2021

In recent days, arrest warrants have been issued in Bolivia against former President Áñez, ministers of her interim government and other former authorities. As a result, the former president and two of her ministers have already been detained. These are worrying developments which we follow closely.

The accusations linked to the events of 2019 must be dealt with within the framework of a transparent judicial process and without political pressure, with full respect for the independence of the powers.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/94923/bolivia-statement-spokesperson-latest-developments_en

Post collegati

BOLIVIA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Redazione

OVER 2M PRESCRIPTIONS DISPENSED BY KING SAUD MEDICAL CITY LAST YEAR

Redazione

WELTVERBRAUCHERTAG 2021 – RECHTE VON REISENDEN STäRKEN

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS MARCHE: AGGIORNAMENTO DATI DAL SERVIZIO SANITà – SITUAZIONE AL 14/03/2021 ORE 12.00

Redazione

DEMUT IST DAS GEBOT DER STUNDE

Redazione

SCUOLE CHIUSE E GENITORI IN DIFFICOLTà? A GATTINARA NASCE AIUTIAMOCI

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More