(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 10 novembre 2020 The product contains the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/boleks-craft-supplys-recalls-wintergreen-essential-oil-due-to-failure-to-meet-child