giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
BOEM TO RESUME ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW OF VINEYARD WIND’S PROPOSED PROJECT

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 
Contact: <a — In support of the Biden administration’s goal to address climate change and promote offshore renewable energy production, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced today that it intends to resume the environmental review of Vineyard Wind’s proposed offshore wind project.

“Offshore wind has the potential to help our nation combat climate change, improve resilience through reliable power, and spur economic development to create good-paying jobs,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton. “BOEM is committed to conducting a robust and timely review of the proposed project.”

BOEM will resume the environmental review of the Vineyard Wind Project and proceed with development of a Final Environmental Impact Statement.

On January 22, 2021, Vineyard Wind submitted a letter rescinding its temporary Construction and Operations Plan (COP) withdrawal and requesting that BOEM resume review of the 800-megawatt wind energy project offshore Massachusetts. The proposed project would be located approximately 12 nautical miles offshore Martha’s Vineyard and 12 nautical miles offshore Nantucket in the northern portion of its lease area. Vineyard Wind had paused the Department’s consideration of its proposal while it reviewed whether the use of Haliade-X turbines warranted any modifications to their COP.

President Biden issued an Executive Order on January 27, 2021, that called for the Interior Department to identify steps to accelerate responsible development of renewable energy on public lands and waters. Interior has initiated a review of processes and procedures to date as it re-invests in a rigorous renewable energy program.

For more information about Vineyard Wind’s proposed project, please visit BOEM’s website.  

###

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/boem-resume-environmental-review-vineyard-winds-proposed-project

