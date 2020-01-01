24 Marzo 2020
Breaking News

HOSPITAL SHIP USNS MERCY TO CARE FOR NON-COVID-19 PATIENTS IN LOS ANGELES

ON THE POLITICAL IMPASSE IN AFGHANISTAN

ON THE POLITICAL IMPASSE IN AFGHANISTAN

ON THE POLITICAL IMPASSE IN AFGHANISTAN

DOD AIMS TO FILL MEDICAL GAPS WITH MILITARY WHILE STATES, CITIES RAMP…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MARCH 22, 2020

IRAN: COVID-19 DISINFORMATION FACT-SHEET

IRAN: COVID-19 DISINFORMATION FACT-SHEET

BRIEFING WITH SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIALS ON COVID-19: UPDATES ON HEALTH IMPACT…

BRIEFING WITH SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIALS ON COVID-19: UPDATES ON HEALTH IMPACT…

Agenparl English Difesa Economia Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

BOEING TO HOLD VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – SEATTLE (SEATTLE, WA), lun 23 marzo 2020

CHICAGO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Boeing [NYSE: BA] will host its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants.

The 2020 annual meeting of shareholders will be held in a virtual format only at 9 a.m. Central time on April 27, 2020. Shareholders will not be able to attend the 2020 annual meeting in person.

Shareholders at the close of business on the record date, February 27, 2020, are entitled to attend the annual meeting. To be admitted to the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BA2020, shareholders must enter the 16-digit voting control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or email previously received. Closed captioning will be provided for the duration of the virtual meeting.

Please note that the proxy card and voting instruction form included with previously-distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting and may be used to vote shares in connection with the annual meeting.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual-only annual meeting, Boeing urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

Contact

Boeing Communications
SOURCE Boeing

Fonte/Source: https://boeing.mediaroom.com/2020-03-23-Boeing-to-Hold-Virtual-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders

Related posts

COVID-19 UPDATE FOR MARCH 23, 2020: PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES 31 ADDITIONAL POSITIVE CASES

Redazione

UPDATE 10: COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN ALBERTA (MARCH 23 AT 5:00 P.M.)

Redazione

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA OFFICIALS TO HOLD A NEWS CONFERENCE ON CORONAVIRUS DISEASE (COVID-19)

Redazione

ATTORNEYS SEEK SAFER CONDITIONS IN COURT

Redazione

INSIDE THE SAFETY PLAN FOR LEAFY GREENS

Redazione

LIVE WELL @ ASU: VIRTUAL WELLNESS RESOURCES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More