BOEING TO HOLD VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CHICAGO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Boeing [NYSE: BA] will host its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants.

The 2020 annual meeting of shareholders will be held in a virtual format only at 9 a.m. Central time on April 27, 2020. Shareholders will not be able to attend the 2020 annual meeting in person.

Shareholders at the close of business on the record date, February 27, 2020, are entitled to attend the annual meeting. To be admitted to the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BA2020, shareholders must enter the 16-digit voting control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or email previously received. Closed captioning will be provided for the duration of the virtual meeting.

Please note that the proxy card and voting instruction form included with previously-distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting and may be used to vote shares in connection with the annual meeting.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual-only annual meeting, Boeing urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

