(AGENPARL) – SEATTLE (SEATTLE, WA), ven 31 luglio 2020

Boeing Receives $265 Million Chinook Helicopter Order from U.S. Army Special Operations

First Block II Chinook for the Army Special Operations Aviation Command will be delivered this year

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2020—Boeing [NYSE: BA] recently signed a $265 million contract for nine more MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters that employees in its Philadelphia plant will assemble for the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC).

Boeing is now on contract for 24 of the next-generation Chinooks. The MH-47G Block II Chinook features an improved structure and weight reduction initiatives like new lighter weight fuel pods that increase performance, efficiency, and commonality across the fleet. The new Chinooks will give the Army significantly more capability for extremely challenging missions.

“The G-Model is a critical asset for the Army, our nation, and the defense industrial base,” said Andy Builta, vice president and H-47 program manager. “We’re honored that the Army’s special operators trust us to deliver it.”

Boeing has more than 4,600 Boeing employees in Pennsylvania supporting H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey, MH-139A Grey Wolf and a number of services and engineering efforts. Boeing’s presence, including suppliers and vendors, supports an estimated 16,000 total jobs in Pennsylvania.

For more information on Defense, Space & Security, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense and <a

# # #

Contact:

Andrew Africk

Boeing