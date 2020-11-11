mercoledì, Novembre 11, 2020
BOEING AND ALLEN UNIVERSITY PARTNER TO ESTABLISH THE BOEING INSTITUTE ON CIVILITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SEATTLE (SEATTLE, WA), mer 11 novembre 2020

Boeing and Allen University Partner to Establish the Boeing Institute on Civility

$1.5 million partnership will support the renovation of the historic Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital

Institute will be a national hub for teaching and provide programming aimed at advancing civil discourse in America and across the globe

Boeing Institute will include a memorial to honor the nine victims of the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church tragedy in Charleston, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 11, 2020 – Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Allen University announced today a new $1.5 million partnership to establish the Boeing Institute on Civility at Allen University. The Boeing Institute will be a national hub for teaching and provide programming aimed at advancing civil discourse in America and across the globe.

“The Institute on Civility will become a powerful catalyst for helping to promote thoughtful, civil discourse,” said Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun. “Empowering students and the broader community to debate public issues with civility and respect is an important step on the journey to developing lasting societal solutions.”

“The reach of The Boeing Company is particularly compatible with the university’s aspiration to demonstrate that service to the greater good does not stop in one’s own community, but has the obligation to be expansive,” said Allen University President Ernest McNealey. “While the Institute is the centerpiece of the Waverly Project, all aspects of it will confidently pursue a better future and honor those who did so in the past.”

“I want to thank Dr. McNealey, Mr. Calhoun and Bishop Green for their support of this Institute on Civility. We are at an inflection point in this great country and we must learn to share our lives together,” said Congressman Jim Clyburn (S.C.-6). “This Institute means a whole lot to me, this institution, this state and this nation.”

Boeing funding will support the renovation of the historic Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital, which will house the Institute once construction is complete. The Institute will include a memorial to honor the nine victims of the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church tragedy in Charleston, S.C., and be the home to the South Carolina African American Hall of Fame.

Today’s investment builds on Boeing’s commitment to advancing racial equity and compliments the company’s recent $10 million investment in similar causes.

Over the last five years, Boeing has invested more than $17 million in organizations to expand access and address inequities for communities of color across South Carolina.

# # #

About Boeing

Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

About Allen University

Allen University is a Christian liberal arts institution located in the capital city of Columbia, S.C. Allen provides an environment of academic excellence to heighten students’ chances of succeeding in a culturally diverse and economically global world. Allen University is accredited by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award baccalaureate and master’s degrees. Contact the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur Georgia 3003-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the accreditation of Allen University. The university also holds membership with the United Negro College Fund.

Contacts:
Elizabeth Holland
Boeing Communications
<a

Anika Thomas
Allen University
Director of Marketing and Communications
<a

Fonte/Source: https://boeing.mediaroom.com/news-releases-statements?item=130769

