(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 18 marzo 2021

The body of a man who had been missing since December 2020, was located in Ogden on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday, March 15, 2021, and the completion of the next of kin notifications, we can now confirm Wade COOK, 62, has been located deceased. His death is not believed to be criminal in nature, and therefore, cause of death will not be released publicly.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Cook.

We would like to thank the media and the members of the public who aided in the investigation into his disappearance and recovery. Although this is not the ending we hoped for, we are grateful to everyone who came forward with information.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/body-of-missing-calgary-man-located/