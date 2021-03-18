giovedì, Marzo 18, 2021
Breaking News

MORE THAN 25 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE UK HAVE RECEIVED THEIR FIRST…

PRESUNTI ABUSI AL PRESEMINARIO S. PIO X, L’EX ALLIEVO CONFERMA LE ACCUSE

NEW HOMES FOR PEOPLE AND WILDLIFE ACROSS THE NORTH EAST

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1373 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – RELAZIONE

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS FOR THE PROGRAM DEDICATED TO ENTREPRENEURSHIP SUPPORT STRUCTURES (ESOS)…

SETTORE FLOROVIVAISTICO

BOLIVIA: I VESCOVI CONDANNANO L’ARRESTO DELL’EX-PRESIDENTE AňEZ

THE INTEGRATED REVIEW SETS OF THE FUTURE FOR DEFENCE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2948 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 641 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

Agenparl

BODY OF MISSING CALGARY MAN LOCATED

by Redazione03

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 18 marzo 2021

The body of a man who had been missing since December 2020, was located in Ogden on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday, March 15, 2021, and the completion of the next of kin notifications, we can now confirm Wade COOK, 62, has been located deceased. His death is not believed to be criminal in nature, and therefore, cause of death will not be released publicly.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Cook.

We would like to thank the media and the members of the public who aided in the investigation into his disappearance and recovery. Although this is not the ending we hoped for, we are grateful to everyone who came forward with information.

Case #

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/body-of-missing-calgary-man-located/

Post collegati

BODY OF MISSING CALGARY MAN LOCATED

Redazione

TRUCK DRIVER SOUGHT AS WITNESS IN DUDGEON HOMICIDE

Redazione

POLICE ASK FOR HELP LOCATING MISSING PERSON

Redazione

CALGARY POLICE ENCOURAGE CITIZENS TO PROTECT THEIR IDENTITY DURING FRAUD PREVENTION MONTH

Redazione

CHARGES LAID IN PHARMACY ROBBERIES

Redazione

SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More