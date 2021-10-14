(AGENPARL) – gio 14 ottobre 2021 Boardgamegeek Halloween 2021 : Play Triora City of Witches

Triora is a “Euro” style game where each player will play as a Witch,

in the Italian city of Triora, trying to achieve vengeance against the

city that burned their leader. The Witches will compete to destroy the

city, and the one the brings to most ruin to it will be accepted as

their new leader.

To bring ruin to Triora the Witches will use herbs to make potions and

spread plague and curses to the different places in Triora’s region,

wile they flee from the Inquisition that are hunting the then.

To aid the Witches the spirit of their old leader still hunts Triora,

guiding then to achieve their vengeance.

Triora has a mechanic focus on resource management, without influence

of luck, and with good tactical deepness. The players will not affect

each other directly, but their choices of play have great influence to

the strategy of their opponents. Each game is unique because the

movements of the players create different tactical positions on the

board that has great influence over each other player strategy, making

the ability to think ahead and predict your opponents plays the way to

win.

Designer: Michael Alves

Artist: Marcelo Bissoli

Publisher: Arcano Games, MeepleBR

https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/233590/triora-city-witches

