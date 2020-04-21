mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
BOARD OF REGENTS AND GEORGIA TECH MOVE TO REDUCE COSTS TO STUDENTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ATLANTA (GEORGIA), mar 21 aprile 2020 Campus and Community

Board of Regents and Georgia Tech Move to Reduce Costs to Students

April 21, 2020
• Atlanta, GA

Due to financial hardships caused by COVID-19, the Board of Regents (BOR) of the University System of Georgia moved to immediately reduce costs to students.

At their meeting on April 14, the BOR eliminated all mandatory, elective, lab, course, and program fees at every institution for Summer 2020, excluding the Technology Fee and the Special Institutional Fee. Tuition for the summer semester will remain unchanged.

The BOR approved institutes charging fees associated with the fall semester including fall orientation fees. The BOR also recently approved the undergraduate and graduate tuition rates for fiscal year 2021 to become effective Fall 2020. There will be no tuition rate change. Tuition for fiscal year 2021 will be the same as fiscal year 2020. Also beginning this fall semester, Georgia Tech will eliminate all lab and course fees moving forward. This reduction in fees is made possible by savings identified by Georgia Tech in the systemwide Comprehensive Administrative Review (CAR). As a result of the CAR, Georgia Tech is able to redirect nearly $23 million to further support student academic success and affordability.

Fonte/Source: https://news.gatech.edu/2020/04/21/board-regents-and-georgia-tech-move-reduce-costs-students

